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Christi Redmon's avatar
Christi Redmon
6h

Thank you for writing this. The rapid growth of AI technology is in itself of concern. To have our ability to share ideas under control by a process without morals going forward at this scale is destructive for freedom. Very few people can understand these modern threats to free speech, and it is good to at least begin to try.

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Ace Cassels's avatar
Ace Cassels
20m

The post contains some good thinking, but I couldn't get past the style, so ChatGP-like that I stopped reading because I want to hear what the author says, not how the bot translated his ideas. I don't care if you use AI to write. I do care when the camouflage is so thin the reader can see the robot behind it. Leaves a very bad taste in my mouth.

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